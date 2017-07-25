Drake Shows Off His Lil Wayne Tattoo And The Internet Went Crazy

Drake has always been in touch with his emotions, regardless of all the shade thrown his way. So it comes as no surprise that the 6 God decided to dedicate his new ink to his big bro and mentor, Lil Wayne

But unlike his other dedication tatts (including his homage to Aaliyah and pictures of his parents), the Weezy ink is a big, bold portrait. See below:

Drake gets a new Wayne tattoo. pic.twitter.com/DljHJjCzkG — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 25, 2017

The Internet wasted no time trying to come to terms with the meaning behind Drizzy’s new Weezy tattoo. Some thought it was pretty flattering:

Drake got a tattoo of lil Wayne's face on his arm and my friends can't even answer my texts 🙃🙃 — A (@aniixo_xo) July 25, 2017

I See Nothing Wrong With Drake Getting That Wayne Tattoo….. — Teddyruks (@teddyruks) July 25, 2017

Lmao. Man I don't even like drake. I just don't see the problem. He already got a tattoo of Aliyah and he ain't even know sis. — Sisi (@___SierraLeone) July 25, 2017

While others thought it was a huge mistake:

https://twitter.com/tronbust/status/889875086546681856

Bro what is yo problem you know damn well you wouldn't get no tattoo of another man on you, yall give Drake passes for everything 🙄 — J.R🏀 (@_aliefjr) July 25, 2017

Drake a weirdo for that lmaooo that's like Kobe getting an tattoo of MJ — wiggins (@shittalkinvick) July 25, 2017

Is there any celebrity with more awkwardly horrible tattoo choices than @Drake? 2 tattoos of the same person & an awkward Lil Wayne tattoo. pic.twitter.com/4n3f3i0nCO — AmbassadorOfCA (@AmbassadorOfCA) July 25, 2017

When you find out Drake Got A Large Tattoo Of Lil Wayne… pic.twitter.com/mjTrtS4o1J — Josh Pacheco (@RealJoshPacheco) July 25, 2017

What are your thoughts on Drake’s new tattoo?