Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Have Rekindled Romance
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s on-off romance is back on.
The two were spotted holding hands in Miami on Wednesday during a day at the beach.
The Real Housewives of Miami star and Jordan first confirmed their breakup last month.
The on-again couple looked happy together as they soaked up the sun.
- How do you feel about reuniting with an ex?
