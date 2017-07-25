18-Year-Old Driver Films Car Crash That Killed One Sister, Injured Another

LOS BANOS, Calif. — An 18-year-old California teenager allegedly livestreamed the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and seriously injured another girl, according to KTXL

Investigators are looking into a graphic video that may have been filmed by Obdulia Sanchez before, during and after the fatal crash. The video was originally posted to Instagram and is circulating on social media.

“Jacqueline, please wake up,” Sanchez can be heard saying in the video. “I f****** killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life.”

Obdulia Sanchez was driving her sister and another 14-year-old girl in when she overcorrected, swerved off the road and crashed through a barbed wire fence. Neither of the 14-year-old girls was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

