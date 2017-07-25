National
Home > National

John McCain Returns to the Senate to Help Vote on Debating Obamacare

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Revised Health Care Bill Released By GOP Senators On Capitol Hill

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


WASHINGTON – The Senate narrowly agreed to take up Obamacare repeal legislation Tuesday, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cajoled enough of his Republican colleagues to vote to move forward despite having no idea what the final bill will look like.

Without a single Democratic vote, 50 Republicans voted to begin Senate debate on a House-passed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. That legislation — which President Trump has said is too “mean” — is not expected to survive in its current form because there will be an amendment process that will essentially replace the bill.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both voted no, leaving Vice President Pence to cast the tie-breaking vote to approve the motion.

Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, returned to Washington for the vote ensuring it would be a tie.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of TEGNA, USA Today, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, TEGNA, USA Today, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 weeks ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos