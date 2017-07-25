John McCain Returns to the Senate to Help Vote on Debating Obamacare

WASHINGTON – The Senate narrowly agreed to take up Obamacare repeal legislation Tuesday, as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cajoled enough of his Republican colleagues to vote to move forward despite having no idea what the final bill will look like.

Without a single Democratic vote, 50 Republicans voted to begin Senate debate on a House-passed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. That legislation — which President Trump has said is too “mean” — is not expected to survive in its current form because there will be an amendment process that will essentially replace the bill.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both voted no, leaving Vice President Pence to cast the tie-breaking vote to approve the motion.

Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, returned to Washington for the vote ensuring it would be a tie.

.@SenJohnMcCain-Thank you for coming to D.C. for such a vital vote. Congrats to all Rep. We can now deliver grt healthcare to all Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

