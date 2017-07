Regina Hall hangs out with the Sharks

Regina Hall tonight will be hanging out with the Sharks on The Discovery Channel late night show “Sharks after Dark.” Regina Hall will also be joined by comedian Chris Hardwick. “Girls Trip” was number two in the box office during the premiere weekend of the movie.

According to Eurweb

For five consecutive nights, director/producer/writer/actor Eli Roth is joined by celebrity guests and shark experts to go over Shark Week highlights in addition to giving viewers a sneak peek at the next day’s programs.

