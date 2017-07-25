Entertainment
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Drama

Muva tells no lies.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty


Amber Rose has a lot going on in her life with a podcast, book and new relationship with 21 Savage. But when it comes to drama in the media, her BFF Blac Chyna has taken the crown this summer.

It was only a matter of time before someone asked Muva for her opinion on all the drama that went down between Chyna and Rob Kardashian earlier this month. On Tuesday, Amber stopped by Complex’s Everyday Struggle show and opened up about the situation with her bestie and her baby daddy. When host Joe Budden told the model that he feels she’s coaching Chyna on how to “finesse” guys out of their money,  Amber replied, “I taught Chyna a lot about feminism. Chyna is an amazing mom, an amazing person. I was around when her and Rob first met and I’ll tell you first hand that they very much loved each other.”

The How to Be a Bad Bitch author added, “She’s my sister [that’s how I know]. They both wanted to have Dream. It wasn’t a mistake, it wasn’t an entrapment. People look at Chyna and be like Sshe got Rob for everything, child. She’s taking his money.’ She’s not that type of person and neither am I.”

Check out the full interview above.

blac chyna Amber Rose Launches Her Eye Glass Collection The Bash at Kitson

BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly

11 photos Launch gallery

BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly

Continue reading BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other’s Fly

BFF Style: Every Time Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Perfected Each Other's Fly

Photos