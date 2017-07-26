‘Good Burger’ Star Celebrates Daughter’s Birth As The Film Turns 20

On this day 20 years ago, one of the greatest movies of all time was released in theaters: Good Burger. #GoodBurger #GoodBurger20 pic.twitter.com/ipRZOSgePO — GundamFan4Life (@GundamF4L) July 25, 2017

What you not about to do is slander Good Burger on its 20th Anniversary https://t.co/ZkLIxC4mpz — BLACKSTEPFATHER (@ZEPHANIIIAH) July 25, 2017

.@CarmenElectra says she STILL gets recognized for playing Roxanne in 'Good Burger' 20 years later https://t.co/oCvSBTimEc pic.twitter.com/slGfDkl6fA — Complex (@Complex) July 25, 2017

On Tuesday, the Nickelodeon hit movie Good Burger turned 20 and the Internet was in a celebratory mood. The 1990s nostalgia was in full swing as people reminisced on the golden era of Nickelodeon and the wild antics ofand

Kel was having a celebration of his own. The comedian and actor just welcomed the birth of his baby girl with wife Asia Lee. Wisdom was born on Saturday, July 22, just three days before Good Burger‘s 20th anniversary. Kel beamed about the birth of his daughter on Instagram. See below:

Kel and Asia tied the not back in 2012 and Wisdom is the couple’s first child together. Kel has two other kids from a previous marriage — a son named Lyric and a daughter named Allure.

Congrats to Kel and Asia — and to Good Burger for standing the test of time!

