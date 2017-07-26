Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Hit With Lawsuit Over Makeup Line

Find out who is suing the star.

It’s not a full week in Hollywood until one of the Kardashians gets hit with a lawsuit — and this week it’s the queen bee, Kim Kardashian.

Danish makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis is accusing the reality star of jacking her initials and profiting off her already established cosmetics line. Weis has filed a lawsuit against Kim, claiming that her KKW cosmetics logo is confusing consumers as it is far too similar to Kirsten’s KW line.

According to TMZ, Weis claims that Mrs. West’s infringement is “knowing, willing and deliberate” and it’s intended to dupe customers into not purchasing Kristen’s products. Weis is asking the courts to immediately block Kim from using KKW, and to award her all of Kim’s sizeable profits.

 

She also wants the reality star to pay her for any damages.  However, Kim’s team says that she consulted several veteran trademark attorneys when launching her KKW line to ensure there were no violations. They added that they’re confident KKW Beauty in no way infringes on Weiss’ KW brand, nor do they feel the lines are similar.

Do you think Kirsten Weis is validated in her lawsuit or is she reaching?

