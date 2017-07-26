Entertainment
Has Kylie Jenner Had More Plastic Surgery?!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Kylie Jenner has built an entire “career” off of her looks but not without the scrutiny and rumors that she has had multiple enhancements or plastic surgery.

The first rumor was her lips and Kylie eventually admitted that she had filler added to her lips becasue she was insecure about how think they were.  Most recently people are questioning weather Kylie had help from a surgeon with her hips cheek bones, butt and breast…. basically her entire body.  While she hasn’t confirmed surgery she did say when questioned that she was on her “girl time of the month” and thats why her breast were fuller.

We call foul on the play and say hell yea she’s had plenty of work!  You be the judge and take at the collection of pictures we’ve gathered of Kylie over the last few years.

'After Earth' New York Premiere

The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

Photos