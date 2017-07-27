Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!

Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.

Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.

What’s your take on Jada’s hot pink look? Is it haute or naught? Take that vote now!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Simone Biles Collects Best Female Athlete While Flowing In Blue

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey’s 4th Of July Two Piece (And We’re Not Talking Chicken)

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

2 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Continue reading Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She’s One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos