HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink

Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!

Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.

💖👀💗Jada in our Fuschia Satin DROP JACKET & FLUTTER TOP #bajaeast #jadapinkettsmith #bajabae styled by @mr_nicolasbru 😘 A post shared by B A J A E A S T (@bajaeast) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.

