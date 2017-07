Tyler Perry Gets a Tax Break

Tyler Perry has a great lawyer to get a tax break of $1.8 million on his private plane in Cobb County of Atlanta Ga. It also included refinancing Perry’s jet with a $35.3 million bond package and a 10-year tax abatement plan.

According to Associated Press

Cobb County officials say the plane at McCollum Filed will create 10 high-paying jobs. Officials say schools would end up receiving $733,000 in new property taxes from Perry’s plane.

