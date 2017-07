QUINCY JONES WINS CUT OF MJ’S HITS – Nearly $10 Million

MJ’s estate says the judgement is too much and unfair.

While the jury denied Quincy Jones $21 million – or more than two-thirds of what he demanded – we still believe that giving him millions of dollars that he has no right to receive under his contracts is wrong.”

This would reinterpret the legal language in, and effectively rewrite, contracts that Mr. Jones lived under for more than three decades, admitted he never read, referred to as ‘contract, montract,’ and told the jurors he didn’t ‘give a damn’ about.

The jury handed down its thriller of a decision Wednesday in Quincy’s legal battle for unpaid royalties on Michael Jackson‘s three mega hit albums. Quincy argued accountants for the defendants screwed him out of dough he was owed for producing those records.

Source TMZ

