Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over Two Hours

SMH.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

I guess the birds are singing "Big Moe" songs again… #noloveboulevard #zro #onedeepentertainment

A post shared by Z-RO (@zromocitydon) on

Z-Ro has added his name to the list of rappers who’ve gone to jail for not knowing how to keep their hands to themselves.

According to TMZ, the Houston emcee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend for over two hours. Police say that Z-Ro’s ex, rapper Just Brittany, reported the incident on Monday to Harris County cops, but said the incident happened back in April.

Sometimes life has a tendency to wipe away a smile. God has a tendency to keep you smiling 😃🙏🏼

A post shared by Just Brittany (@queenjustbrittany) on

On Wednesday, cops wrote a report and immediately sent it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which determined it was enough to arrest the Houston legend and charge him with felony aggravated assault. No word on why Brittany waited three months to report the incident, but sources say she played the cops recorded audio of the alleged incident — which played a huge part in Z-Ro being charged.

He is currently being held without bond and is expected in court Thursday morning.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos