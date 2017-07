Greenleaf Is Back With A Vengeance

OWN’s Greenleaf will be back with a vengence with their second half of the second season with a two-night premiere on Aug. 15 and 16. Acting legend Tim Reid and LeToya Luckett will be joining the cast for the remainder of the season. Oprah returns as Lady Mae’s sister, Mavis McCready.

This season, Jacob (Lamman Rucker) has split with his family to join their long-time rival church Triumph Ministries. His parents Bishop James (Keith David) and Lady Mae are dealing with their own past and present indiscretions.

