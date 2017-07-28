Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

White Man From Virginia Wants To Trademark The N-Word

WTF?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-SUPREME COURT

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty


Thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month, folks are looking to trademark one of the most racially charged words and symbols in America — yes the N-word and even the swastika are up for grabs.

In a unanimous ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to get rid of a federal law that prohibited disparaging trademarks. The court stated that the law violated free speech under the U.S. Constitution. Now, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO), there have already been seven trademark applications filed for the N-word.

One White man, Steve Maynard of Virginia, helps people obtain trademarks and he’s already put one application in for the N-word. His company Snowflake Enterprises has submitted applications to trademark a version of the N-word that could appear on hard liquor, clothing and beer. In short, he intends to turn the word into a brand.

Maynard even detailed one item showcasing a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. with the N-word and a question mark underneath it. Of course, Maynard argues that he’s “not at all” racist. “We want to desensitize it, we want to provoke questions, we want to spark conversation and not suppress,” Maynard told WUSA9. He chose to remain anonymous in the video since he was getting death threats from White supremacists for also planning to trademark the swastika.

“We’re now opening the door, chipping away at what’s acceptable under cultural norms,” said Attorney David Bell, a trademark expert. “I think it could be a slippery slope, where you get more people and companies thinking, ‘This is okay.’”

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading White Man From Virginia Wants To Trademark The N-Word

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos