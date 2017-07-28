Entertainment
Jay-Z’s Elevator Fight With Solange May Explain His ‘4:44’ Album Title

Say what?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty


Jay-Z has explained the meaning behind the title of his new album, 4:44, as the time he woke up in the middle of the night to record the title track.

But fans think that there maybe a deeper meaning behind the mystical numbers, seeing as though Hov loves to keep people guessing and searching for more. One fan may have cracked the double meaning behind the album title code and took to Twitter to share their insights.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user posted a photo from The Standard Hotel in New York City, which is where Solange and Jay got into a fight (well, it was just Solange fighting) in the elevator on the night of the Met Gala in 2014. The photo displays the numbers “444”, which happens to be the secondary address for the Boom Boom Room — a nightclub located at the top of the venue. DJ Booth says that after 4 p.m., the address for the Boom Boom Room becomes 444 West 13th, which is the secondary entrance for the hotel.

However, Hov revealed in the album footnotes, “I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 a.m., to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Although both theories could be true, it wouldn’t be surprising if the legendary rapper intentionally named the album after the infamous venue.

Thoughts?

