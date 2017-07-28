Can The NAACP Help Airbnb Hosts Become Less Racist?

Photo by

National
Home > National

Can The NAACP Help Airbnb Hosts Become Less Racist?

The company has partnered with the civil rights group to recruit more minority hosts to help avoid discrimination complaints.

Written By: Asha French, Contributor

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Airbnb’s publicity problem is a Gordian knot: The company has tried to check pervasive racism in its sharing community with public statements and antiracist policies, but the company continues to make headlines when individual hosts refuse rentals to people of color.

Now, Airbnb has teamed with the NAACP to help recruit more minority hosts in an effort to stamp out discrimination complaints, according to The Verge.

This 21st century partnership will create more economic opportunities for African American families, not less,” Aba Blankson, NAACP spokeswoman, told the New York Post. “By providing our membership with a pathway to become Airbnb hosts, we believe that we will help to make housing more affordable and drive income and economic activity to communities of color.”

Blankson is responding to complaints by detractors like Jumaane Williams, a Brooklyn Councilman and Chair of the Housing Committee. He argues the partnership is just a distraction from the ways online services like Airbnb help landlords to break tenant laws in New York City, according to the Post.

While Airbnb is meant to be a home sharing service, some landlords have illegally listed would-be rental units as shareable homes. Councilman Williams thinks a partnership with the NAACP will only expand such abuses of housing codes: “If I was the NAACP, I don’t know if I would be involved in this,” he told The Post.

Do you agree or disagree with Williams? Sound off in the comments section.

SOURCE: The New York Post, The Verge

SEE ALSO:

Racist Trump Supporter Fined $5,000 For Canceling Airbnb Reservation

Summer Getaways: 4 AirBnb Vacation Rentals Under $100 Per Night

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

From House of Cards to Hidden Figures, Mahershala Ali blew up in 2016, earning him an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Moonlight.  Check out the reasons why he won this year.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 weeks ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos