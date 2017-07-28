The Wake Up: So Much For Republican’s #SkinnyRepeal, White Teen’s ‘Rape’ Con Backfires, Apple Discontinues IPOD Favorites

BIG NEWS

So much for the #SkinnyRepeal. In a shocking and relieving turn of events, Rose John McCain decided to give back the keys and vote against efforts to get rid of Obamacare. “This is clearly a disappointing moment,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said according to CNN. “Our constituents have suffered through an awful lot under Obamacare. We thought they deserved better. It’s why I and many of my colleagues did as we promised and voted to repeal this failed law. We told our constituents we would vote that way. And when the moment came, when the moment came, most of us did.”

But what exactly failed anyway? CNN breaks that all down here.

To everyone who called, tweeted, emailed, or went to an in-person event, know that it was your work that killed #SkinnyRepeal tonight. — deray mckesson (@deray) July 28, 2017

BIG LIES

119-year-old Breana Rachelle Harmon thought she could pull a fast one earlier this year when she ran naked into a Texas church and claimed to have been raped three Black men. But according to the Herald Democrat, things didn’t go in her favor on Wednesday when she was indicted on two third-degree felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and a third-degree felony count of tampering with a government record. “Ms. Harmon was originally arrested for the misdemeanor offense of false report to a peace officer,” Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said in a press release. “However, the more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits these higher charges. What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”

Harmon had told officers she raped by three Black men in ski masks back in March, but when she was taken to the hospital, it was determined she didn’t possess injuries consistent with a rape. In addition to charges, the Denison Police Department is seeking $8,000 in restitution. “The three third-degree felonies are punishable by two to ten years in prison and put to a $10,000 fine,” reports Herald Democrat. “The state-jail felony is punishable by up to two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.” Girl, #uThought.

📷 Breana Rachelle Harmon faces multiple charges after lying about being kidnapped and raped by three… https://t.co/KO5whcnQFd — OMI OMAR DREAMER (@omidreamer2) July 27, 2017

BIG FACTS

It’s the end of an era as Apple gets ready to discontinue the iPod Nano and the iPod shuffle. “Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity, starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” an Apple spokesperson told CNN Tech on Thursday. Both the iPod Nano and Shuffle were released in 2005, and neither were released in recent years. It’s a bittersweet for loyal Apple customers, since, as you probably recall, the iPod Classic was discontinued in 2014. The iPod touch, which is the last iPod available, will now come in just two options (32GB version, $199; 128GB option, $299), though Apple previously also offered 16GB and 64GB versions.

Pouring one for the iPod homies.

The legendary iPod Shuffle and Nano have been nixed pic.twitter.com/R0kxGRmdbq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 28, 2017

