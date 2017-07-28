Features
Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock Among Top Five Richest Comedians

Posted 15 hours ago
Forbes has released its 2017 list of the world’s highest paid comedians, and earning spots in the top five are Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

While Jerry Seinfeld returns to the perch with $69 million, Rock is right behind him with $57 million banked. Louis C.K. follows at No. 3 with $52 million, with Chappelle’s $47 million placing him at No. 4.

Amy Schumer, the lone woman on the list, rounds out the Top 5 with $37.5 million.

Kevin Hart, last year’s highest-paid comic, dropped to No. 6 on the list, earning $32.5 million.

Forbes said it created its list based on revenue from touring, television and film projects and business and endorsement deals. It calculated the figures on the comedians’ pretax income from June 1, 2016, through June 1, 2017.

Massive deals for TV comedy specials, like $20 million-per-special Netflix contracts scored by Rock and Seinfeld, are what boosted the income of most of the top comedians.

Rounding out the top 10 list is Jim Gaffigan ($30.5 million), Terry Fator ($18.5 million), Jeff Dunham ($15.5 million) and Sebastian Maniscalco ($15 million).

Source BlackAmericaWeb

Photos