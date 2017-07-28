Entertainment
Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation

See what the star had to say about KJ's new look.

Posted 13 hours ago
Keke Palmer has never been shy when it comes to speaking her truth, regardless of the consequences — and she has no intention of stopping any time soon.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Beauty, the Scream Queens star called out Kylie Jenner for caving into societal pressures and being inauthentic on social media. She told the site, “So often people feel like, you know what, I’m going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.”

Keke continued on, referencing the 19-year old reality star, saying, “Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly, the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it.”

💜🍇 😈🎆

A post shared by K E K E (@keke) on

Palmer revealed she has also been urged by critics to change her appearance, “What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it, but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are.”

Do you think Keke Palmer’s comments about Kylie Jenner were shady or was she just speaking facts?

