Rick Ross Apologizes For His Comments About Female Artists

Too little, too late?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards Grand Finale Hosted By Rick Ross+Diddy+Trey Songz

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Rick Ross has said some misogynistic lyrics, so it comes as no surprise that he slipped up and revealed his true feelings about working closely with women.

During a recent interview with Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club, Rozay said that he doesn’t sign female artists to his label because “I always thought, like, I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up.” After getting dragged to smithereens on social media, the MMG CEO reneged on his comments and issued an apology.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ross wrote, “I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority-dominated industry like hip hop. My entire empire’s backbone is led by two of the strongest people I know, and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them, and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.”


He added that he hopes to “create positive discussion to implement change” on the issue of sexism in the industry and that he looks forward to continue working with and supporting female artists.

*Cues Ross and Chris Brown‘s “Sorry” track*

What are your thoughts on Rick’s apology?

