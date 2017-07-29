Features
Texas Teen Faces Felony Charges After Lying About Being Raped By Three Black Men

A Texas teenager who ran into a church half naked and bloody screaming that she’d been ganged raped by three black men in masks, has been indicted on felony charges after confessing it was all a lie.

Back in March, Breana Harmon, 19, originally told police that three men took her into the woods where two of them raped her while the third held her down. Harmon also claimed the men threatened to harm her again if she told anyone.

However, medical eaminations did not find evidence supporing the teens claims of sexual assault. Cuts on her jeans that were discovered didn’t match those on her legs, the station reported. Two weeks later, the teen confessed that the rape story was all made up and the cuts on her legs were self-inflicted.

According to the Herald Democrat, Harmon claimed that “things from her past started going through her head” and that she “began cutting herself and her jeans.” Allegedly, said she made up the assaults so her mother wouldn’t know she cut herself.

Harmon lies have landed her in deep trouble. She’s been indicted on felony charges earlier this week, after being initially hit with a misdemeanor in March. Each of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years as well as a maximum fine of $10,000. The Charges include tampering with physical evidence and tampering with government record. Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said he upped the after considering what could have happened to three innocent men following her claims.

SOURCE: AOL | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Photos