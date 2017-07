Senator Diane Feinstein: N. Korea A “Clear And Present Danger”

Senator Diane Feinstein is calling North Korea’s rapid missile development a “clear and present danger.” The California Democrat and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee tells CBS’s “Face the Nation” the rogue dictatorship is moving at an unprecedented speed to develop an ICMB with the capability to strike the U.S. She says a diplomatic solution is the only solution, and she’s disappointed China hasn’t been more helpful in dealing with its leader, Kim Jong-un. Feinstein says she hopes President Trump’s newly appointed Chief of Staff General John Kelly will work beyond in his official administrative role and help in finding a diplomatic solution.

