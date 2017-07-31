‘Well Done’ is Erica Campbell’s New Single That Focuses On Making Life Count

Russ Parr talks with Erica Campbell about her new single Well Done. Erica says it’s, “about living a life that’s significant over a life that’s successful.” She wants to live a life that counts. Campbell got inspired to write this song a few months ago when she was singing Well Done to herself in her house. She knew then that it had to be a song.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram
Erica Campbell
23 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell
1. Erica Campbell performs "Well Done"1 of 23
2. Erica Campbell performs "I Need A Little More Jesus"2 of 23
3. Erica Campbell talks with TJMS3 of 23
4. Erica Campbell4 of 23
5. Erica Campbell5 of 23
6. Erica Campbell6 of 23
7. Erica Campbell7 of 23
8. Erica Campbell8 of 23
9. Erica Campbell9 of 23
10. Erica Campbell10 of 23
11. Erica Campbell11 of 23
12. Erica Campbell12 of 23
13. Erica Campbell13 of 23
14. Erica Campbell14 of 23
15. Erica Campbell15 of 23
16. Erica Campbell16 of 23
17. Erica Campbell17 of 23
18. Erica Campbell18 of 23
19. Erica Campbell19 of 23
20. Erica Campbell20 of 23
21. Erica Campbell21 of 23
22. Erica Campbell22 of 23
23. Erica Campbell23 of 23
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!
comments – Add Yours