WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) – Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his position as White House communications director, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 10 days.

Scaramucci reported directly to President Donald Trump, not the chief of staff.

