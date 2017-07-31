National
Transgender Man Gives Birth to His First Biological Child

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
Newborn Baby. (Photo by: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images) / Getty


Trystan Reese says it was “rewarding to see things turn out for the best” after several failed attempts.

 

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) – A transgender man is welcoming his newborn son into the world.

Trystan Reese, of Portland, OR, gave birth to Leo two weeks ago. Leo is the first biological child for Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.

“I would say it’s unique,” Reese said. “I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child.”

Reese said the road to having a child was a difficult one. The last time he tried to get pregnant, he had a miscarriage.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of KATU-TV Portland, CNN, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of BSIP/UIG and  Getty Images

Photos