Transgender Man Gives Birth to His First Biological Child

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) – A transgender man is welcoming his newborn son into the world.

Trystan Reese, of Portland, OR, gave birth to Leo two weeks ago. Leo is the first biological child for Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.

“I would say it’s unique,” Reese said. “I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child.”

Reese said the road to having a child was a difficult one. The last time he tried to get pregnant, he had a miscarriage.

