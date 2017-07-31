Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: August Alsina Reunites With His Estranged Mom On Stage

A strained relationship starts anew.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

August Alsina In Store Appearance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


August Alsina has always had a complicated relationship with his mom. The singer talked about it in a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club. “I don’t expect people to really understand the situation with my mom and her kids,” he said. “Sometimes we go years, months without talking to her. I applaud my mom for doing all that she has done for us as a parent, but I think that sometimes the mother side gets pushed to the side…I feel like a regular person to my mom, not her son.”

Now, it seems like August and his mom are making amends. On Saturday, August hit the stage in Houston and he brought his mom, Sheila Blair, to the stage. August fell to his knees and belted out “Make It Home” to her off his Testimony album. On the track he sings, “But if I don’t make it home tonight / Tell my mama that I love her / Leave some flowers for my brother / Girl I love ya.”

Sheila posted photos of the tribute on Instagram with an emotional caption. See below:

You can watch August’s emotional reconnection with his mom below.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: August Alsina Reunites With His Estranged Mom On Stage

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos