Watch: August Alsina Reunites With His Estranged Mom On Stage

has always had a complicated relationship with his mom. The singer talked about it in a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club. “I don’t expect people to really understand the situation with my mom and her kids,” he said. “Sometimes we go years, months without talking to her. I applaud my mom for doing all that she has done for us as a parent, but I think that sometimes the mother side gets pushed to the side…I feel like a regular person to my mom, not her son.”

Now, it seems like August and his mom are making amends. On Saturday, August hit the stage in Houston and he brought his mom, Sheila Blair, to the stage. August fell to his knees and belted out “Make It Home” to her off his Testimony album. On the track he sings, “But if I don’t make it home tonight / Tell my mama that I love her / Leave some flowers for my brother / Girl I love ya.”

Sheila posted photos of the tribute on Instagram with an emotional caption. See below:

In my suffering for almost 2 years not completely understanding what God was doing in my life I thank God for the pain that I had to endure to get me to a place of finding rest in him. As God wanted my undivided attention from taking Melvin to division between me and August. I'm so glad I surrendered this time apart has made us see the value of love and family ❤️ A post shared by sheila blair (@reppin_strongwomen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

You can watch August’s emotional reconnection with his mom below.

