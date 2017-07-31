Entertainment
Sad: New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe Financial Debt

So sad.

A Manhattan couple took a fatal leap from an office building on Friday after detailing their financial struggles in a suicide note.

Glenn Scarpelli, a chiropractor, and his wife, Patricia Colant, brought trash bags packed with their belongings to the curb outside of their place on Thursday. Then, around 5:45 a.m. on Friday they jumped from the ninth floor of their Madison Avenue building where they worked. Inside each of their pockets was a plastic baggie with an id and a suicide note. Scarpelli titled his typed note, “We had a wonderful  life’’ and explained, “Patricia and I had everything in life.” Then the note took a bad turn when Scarpelli talked about him and his wife’s “financial spiral.”

Records proved that the couple was deep in debt and hit with dozens of tax liens from the federal and state government. One September lien showed they owed $23,304 in federal taxes, while an April 2015 lien showed a $232,295 debt. In 2013, the federal government took legal action against Scarpelli for not paying back a nearly $60,000 student loan he took out in 2000.

The couple left behind two kids. “I just don’t understand why this would happen, why they would do this to their kids,” one fellow chiropractor, Adam Lamb, said. “I feel like there’s something else going on. Even with all that debt, it still doesn’t make sense.”

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the couples 19-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter. The family lawyer, Mathew Levy, said that the kids were “distraught” and “we ask that you respect their privacy as they gather information.”

Our condolences go out to their friends and family.

Photos