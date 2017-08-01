Blind Black Woman Outraged After She Is Ordered To Sit In The Back Of Church

A Georgia woman thought she found the perfect church. It was located in her neighborhood and would accommodate her service dog, Hook. Cynthia Coleman, 58, is legally blind, with no vision in right eye and only peripheral vision in the left.
However, Coleman was told to take Hook and sit in the back pew after they sat down in the front of the church during her first visit, WXIA-TV reports.
“Sitting down for about five or 10 minutes and about four or five deacons approached me in a way that made me feel very uncomfortable. Somewhat aggressive,” she told the outlet.
To no avail, Coleman explained that she could not see the pastor from the rear. But the deacons insisted that Coleman and Hook sit in the back over concerns that the dog would become agitated during the service.
“I was about in tears because we don’t choose to be blind, and we don’t choose to be disabled. I almost felt like the leper in the church,” she told WXIA-TV. “In a public place, especially in a church, we should be welcomed with open arms.”
Coleman believes the church acted inappropriately. She said the deacons could have admitted unfamiliarity with how to manage a service dog and asked her to explain “how this works.”
“It was discrimination. It was discrimination. I had never in my life been discriminated against. Never,” she stated to the station. “And to be discriminated against for the first time, as a disabled person in a church is disgusting.”
The church declined to comment to outlet.
SOURCE: WXIA-TV
SEE ALSO:
Florida Teens May Face Charges After Filming And Taunting Drowning Disabled Man
President Obama Condemns Attack On Chicago Mentally Disabled Man
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45