Def Comedy Jam is coming back!

There have been rumors about a Def Comedy Jam reboot for a while, and now it’s official. Russell Simmons is bringing back the show on HBO in December and it will be hosted by Tony Rock which will feature stand-up performances in a variety of styles, spotlighting up-and-coming comics discovered at All Def Digital’s live weekly comedy showcase and special, and it’s online video platform to discover the best emerging comics as well as ”Def Comedy” veterans.

Welcome back Def Comedy Jam!

(source-XXLMAG)

Also On 100.3: