Black Love on OWN

Oprah’s OWN is busy showing couples in the entertainment industry. That are in love with her new docu-series “BLACK LOVE”. It premieres Tuesday August 29th at 10pm. Check your local listing. Hollywood finest from Viola Davis, Megan Good, Shanice and Erica Campbell from Mary Mary.

According to Eurweb

“Black Love,” highlights love stories from the Black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What is the secret to making a marriage work?” “Black Love” dives into how love begins while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like, and offers proof that while it can happen for everyone, it isn’t a cakewalk. The docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories.

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3: