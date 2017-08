Shemar Moore On A Return To Criminal Minds: “It Could Happen”

Shemar Moore’s departure from Criminal Minds left many fans of the show and heartthrob devastated. Moore played Derek Morgan for 11 seasons before leaving the series, and briefly returned in the Season 12 finale last May. But is that the last we’ve seen of Morgan and Moore on Criminal Minds now that Moore is starring in CBS’ S.W.A.T.?

Anything’s possible, Moore told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. And to hear him say it, it sounds like he’d jump at the change to get back in Morgan’s shoes.

Source Topbuzz.com

