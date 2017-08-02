NYPD Cop Reportedly Shot Another Emotionally Disturbed Person Last Year

Another police shooting raises disturbing questions about a lack of police training in how to deal with mentally ill suspects.

The police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill man in Brooklyn on Monday also opened fire last year on another emotionally disturbed suspect, the New York Post reports.

According to the newspaper, New York City Police Officer Miguel Gonzalez fatally fired five shots at Dwayne Jeune in the apartment Jeune, 32, shared with his parent. Officers had fired a Taser at the man, which failed to stop him as he rushed at them with a 10-inch knife.

Yesterday NYPD killed 32yo Dwayne Jeune, after his mother reportedly called 911 for help. Same cop who shot 23yo Davonte Pressley in October pic.twitter.com/epsYz13bGy — Joo-Hyun Kang (@JooHyun_Kang) August 1, 2017

DNA Info reported that Gonzalez was the only responding officer who did not receive training on handling emotionally disturbed people. This is particularly troublesome because he previously fired his weapon in a similar situation.

The Post identified Gonzalez as the officer who shot and wounded Davonte Pressley in October.

Officers had responded to a call about a man with a knife and gun outside a Brooklyn laundromat, the New York Daily News reported. Pressley lunged at them with the knife, and the officer shot him three times in the chest.

According to The Post, Pressley, 23, called 911 to report himself as the man with the weapons, in a failed attempt to commit “suicide by cop.”

Both Dwayne Jeune & Davonte Pressley reportedly in emotional distress when shot by NYPD. This has got to stop. #DeborahDanner #ArielGalarza — Joo-Hyun Kang (@JooHyun_Kang) August 1, 2017

