‘Get Out:’ NAACP Warns People Of Color Against Travel In Missouri

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘Get Out:’ NAACP Warns People Of Color Against Travel In Missouri

The move comes after the state legislature passed the so-called "Jim Crow Bill."

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

In warning that could have been ripped straight from the film, Get Out, the NAACP on Wednesday issued  its first statewi–––de travel advisory to people of color, urging them to not go to Missouri, yes, the entire state.

The move comes after the state legislature in June passed Senate Bill 43, “which makes it more difficult for employees to prove their protected class, like race or gender, directly led to unlawful discrimination,” CNN reports.

The Missouri NAACP State Conference called the measure a “Jim Crow Bill,” and the warning was recognized nationally at the group’s annual convention last week.

It is the first travel advisory ever issued by the 108-year-old organization, at the state or national level, notes the news outlet.

Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION,” the advisory warns. “Race, gender and color based crimes have a long history in Missouri.”

SOURCE: CNN

Can The NAACP Help Airbnb Hosts Become Less Racist?

NAACP Appoints Interim President And CEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos