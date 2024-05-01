CLOSE
Dave & Buster’s Will Let You Bet On Arcade Games
Dave & Buster’s is adding an extra level of spice to its games – allowing customers to place bets.
The entertainment chain is adding a function to its app that allows players to place a wager on skill-based games like Skee-Ball or Hot Shots.
‘Real-money contests’, as the company calls them, will be limited to players 18 or older, and bet size will be limited.
- How do you feel about this?
- What Dave & Buster’s game could you hustle money at?
