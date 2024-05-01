Listen Live
Dave & Buster's: Will Let You Bet On Arcade Games

Published on May 1, 2024

Dave & Buster’s is adding an extra level of spice to its games – allowing customers to place bets.
The entertainment chain is adding a function to its app that allows players to place a wager on skill-based games like Skee-Ball or Hot Shots.
‘Real-money contests’, as the company calls them, will be limited to players 18 or older, and bet size will be limited.
  • How do you feel about this?
  • What Dave & Buster’s game could you hustle money at?

