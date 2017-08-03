HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

Carlos DeAngelo Bell faces more than 1,500 years in prison if convicted.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

A Maryland prosecutor announced a 119-count indictment on Monday against an HIV-positive former track coach accused of sexually assaulting male students, AOL.com reports.

Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland allegedly abused 24 boys. The allegations against the former instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School include 12 counts of child sex abuse, 44 counts of filming child pornography and three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV to another person. If convicted, a judge could sentence Bell to more than 1,500 years in prison.

According to Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony Covington, the abuses happened from May 2015 to June 2017. Investigators believe there could be more unreported victims of the man prosecutors described as a “predator” during the grand jury investigation.

“These charges are horrific and I share in the disgust and outrage that our community is feeling,” Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the Associated Press.

The police arrested Bell after a six-month investigation that began with a suspicious text message intercepted by a parent. Shortly after, school district officials removed Bell and law enforcement launched a probe.

SOURCE:  AOL.com, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After Girlfriend Dies Of AIDS

Lil Eazy-E Says Failing To Disclose HIV-Positive Status Should Remain A Felony

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos