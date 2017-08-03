HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

A Maryland prosecutor announced a 119-count indictment on Monday against an HIV-positive former track coach accused of sexually assaulting male students, AOL.com reports.

Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland allegedly abused 24 boys. The allegations against the former instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School include 12 counts of child sex abuse, 44 counts of filming child pornography and three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV to another person. If convicted, a judge could sentence Bell to more than 1,500 years in prison.

Charles County State's Attorney: New indictment against Carlos DeAngelo Bell had 119 counts. Now 24 victims (not all ID'd) & could be more. pic.twitter.com/ygAGl83S8B — Cam Thompson DCW50 (@CamThompsonDC) July 31, 2017

According to Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony Covington, the abuses happened from May 2015 to June 2017. Investigators believe there could be more unreported victims of the man prosecutors described as a “predator” during the grand jury investigation.

“These charges are horrific and I share in the disgust and outrage that our community is feeling,” Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the Associated Press.

The police arrested Bell after a six-month investigation that began with a suspicious text message intercepted by a parent. Shortly after, school district officials removed Bell and law enforcement launched a probe.

