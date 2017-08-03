Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special Will Be A-List

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir‘s wedding is already gearing up to be seriously lit.
The couple is currently shooting their BET reality show, which leads up to their $1 million dollar wedding in October. But it wouldn’t be a Guwop wedding without a few of his celebrity friends in attendance. According to TMZ, several celebrity cameos are expected, including Trina and Monica who have already taped.
Gucci’s performance with Fifth Harmony at the VMAs later this month will also be included in the show. You may recall that the born-again rapper and his soon-to-be wife scored a huge deal with BET for their reality show, which includes the cost of their luxury wedding.
The couple is set to tie the knot on October 17 — a.k.a. 1017 (an ode to Gucci’s Bricksquad 1017 record label). Will you be watching?
