Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special Will Be A-List

Find out which celebs will be making cameos.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir‘s wedding is already gearing up to be seriously lit.

The couple is currently shooting their BET reality show, which leads up to their $1 million dollar wedding in October. But it wouldn’t be a Guwop wedding without a few of his celebrity friends in attendance. According to TMZ, several celebrity cameos are expected, including Trina and Monica who have already taped.

Issa wedding special with @monicabrown💙 10/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Gucci’s performance with Fifth Harmony at the VMAs later this month will also be included in the show. You may recall that the born-again rapper and his soon-to-be wife scored a huge deal with BET for their reality show, which includes the cost of their luxury wedding.

The couple is set to tie the knot on October 17 — a.k.a. 1017 (an ode to Gucci’s Bricksquad 1017 record label). Will you be watching?

Gucci Mane at #BirthdayBashATL2017

10 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Continue reading Gucci Mane at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Gucci Mane at #BirthdayBashATL2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos