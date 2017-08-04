Cause of Rapper Prodigy’s Death Revealed

The toxiology reports have come back for Mobb Deep MC Prodigy and it reveled that the cause of death was accidental choking. Prodigy passed away June 20th after checking into a Las Vegas hospital due to complications of sickle-cell anemia that he battled his entire life.
Prodigy was 42 years old
