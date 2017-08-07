EXCLUSIVE | NAACP National Office Breaks Down Missouri Travel Advisory & Why We Need It NOW! [VIDEO]

NAACP Regional Field Manager Reddit Hudson sits with our very own DJ Kut to discuss the NAACP Travel Advisory for the State of Missouri.
Follow Us on Twitter:
In the clip above, you’ll hear Hudson express his concern with our nation’s current leadership. “This new administration is hellbent on doing as much damage to black and brown people,” he says.
Within the last month, The State of Missouri has issued State Senate Bill 43 proposed by a man in Northeast Missouri who is a State Legislature known for using the N-Word regularly.
<a href=”http://theboxhouston.com/mobile-text-club/”>http://oldschool955.hellobeautiful.com/1865754/join-our-mobile-text-club/” target=”_blank”><em><strong>Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone</strong></em></a>
This bill makes discrimination almost at will, and requires a new standard of proof to prove that the reason you lost your job is explicitly due to discrimination by your employer where before it simply had to be a contributing factor. “It is one of the worst pieces of legislation passed in the nation. It is borderline Jim Crow,” Hudson says.
Another trigger, according to Hudson, is the Tory Sanders case. Sanders, an resident of Nashville, Tn. suffering from depression, wandered into Missouri to “clear his head.” Once he realized he was out of gas he called his mother to ask her if she thought it would be safe to ask the police for help.
When he did, he was detained in the the Charleston county jail, situated as the county seat of Mississippi County, for being “combative.” While in custody, Sanders collapsed and upon arrival to the hospital he was pronounced dead in the small town in Southeast Missouri.
“That constellation of events and long-running history of the NAACP… that whole history folded out to the decisions to make some kind of response,” Hudson said. This need to make the state of Missouri feel something was presented at the NAACP National Convention in Baltimore last week, and the travel advisory was issued Monday.
Related Articles
Colin Kaepernick’s Future In The NFL Has Come Down To A White Billionaire’s Prayer Life
‘Auntie Maxine’ Breaks Down Everything Blacks Have To Lose By Supporting Trump
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Shut Down To Read Letter From Coretta Scott King
1 2Next page »
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37