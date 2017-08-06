Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband Gregg Had A Stroke During RHOA Filming

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


According to reports, Gregg Leakes, husband of NeNe Leakes, was rushed to the hospital during the filming of Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Radar Online originally reported, via an inside source, that Gregg suffered a stroke on set and that his shaky health will be a major part of NeNe’s story line. It was also reported that Gregg was ordered to remain on bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load.

NeNe has since taken to social media to set the record straight. While she admits that Gregg did have a medical emergency on set, she says the reports of a stroke are straight BS. “We’ve gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don’t take family in consideration when they Print bullsh*t!,” NeNe wrote on Instagram. “NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER. I wasn’t even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3)yet he’s at a party on Saturday night😳🤣😂 let’s just keep Gregg’s health and mine too in prayer hunni.”

 

Just one day after reports of Gregg’s hospital scare, he and NeNe stepped out for Todd Tucker’s birthday party, where the entire RHOA cast was also in attendance. This supports NeNe’s claim that the bed rest rumors were in fact rumors only.

 

Just last week, NeNe chatted with Bravo and confirmed that Gregg is going through some health issues. “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We’ve been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now.” She went on, “But prayers are going up, and fingers are crossed. And he’s gonna be just fine.”

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband Gregg Had A Stroke During RHOA Filming

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos