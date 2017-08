Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix Series Featuring Nola Darling

There’s been plenty of chatter surrounding Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix revival of She’s Gotta Have It. Released nearly 30 years ago, the film narrated the life of an attractive 20-something Brooklynite who explores many facets of life like living a sexually liberated lifestyle, exercising the power of choice as a woman, and her career.

And now, it’s been confirmed that the 10-episode series is due out on November 23. In addition to a release date, first-look images of the television dramedy have been popping up on various outlets, most featuring DeWanda Wise, who will reprise the role of progressive main character, Nola Darling.