Beyoncé’s Fabulous Post-Baby Body Pics Are All You Need To See Today

I don't think you're ready for this jelly.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
It’s been almost two months since Beyoncé gave birth to her and Jay-Z‘s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter — and the singer is already back and looking bootylicious

Although many people put celebs on a pedestal, Bey is living proof that enjoying the new found voluptuousness that comes with being a new mom is way better than rushing to the gym. The Lemonade singer took to Instagram to show off her blessed body, as Jay-Z basked in his wife’s beauty and took photos of her.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z out in LA – Aug. 2

Hov and Bey were also spotted out over the weekend in L.A. You know Bey is back and better when she hits up the roller skating rink. See below:

She and a couple of friends hit up World of Wheels in Los Angeles on Friday, as Queen Bey proved that she hasn’t missed a beat since giving birth.

If Bey thought she was bootylicious before, then the mom of three is loving this new jelly — and frankly folks, we weren’t ready.

Do you think Bey will keep the baby weight or will she soon be hitting the gym to get back in formation?

Photos