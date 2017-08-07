Tyler, The Creator Drags Schoolboy Q To Smithereens On Twitter

Tyler & rocky didn't wanna get bodied….. https://t.co/wGrZMumvAO — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) August 5, 2017

Things really boiled over the weekend after Schoolboy Q replied to a fan that suggested he’d be a great addition to Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky’s track,”Who Dat Boy.” See below:

The “Flower Boy” rapper didn’t hold back from going all the way in on the Compton emcee. Tyler took to Twitter for his Schoolboy Q drag session:

YOU FAT LYING BITCH I MADE THAT BEAT SPECIFICALLY FOR YOU AND YOU SAID " EHH, NAH" SO I KEPT IT YOU DIRTY NIGGA https://t.co/QkkN5pgNr1 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time the popular crews battled on social media, despite having had worked together before. Schoolboy Q appeared on Tyler’s song “The Brown Stains” and Tyler hopped on Q’s “The Purge” off 2014’s Oxymoron.

Although Q’s shady comment came first, do you think Tyler took it too far?

send him the beat, drop a remix. problem solved. everybody wins. pic.twitter.com/Jxlwvgl1Ne — nonchalant . (@jayfromtha6ix) August 6, 2017

Wow… y'all actually didn't fuel the fire as fans. I really rock w chyall pic.twitter.com/mK1fhb4rKh — Auggie the 9th (@A9ER) August 6, 2017

laughing that ppl took it serious — 🌻 (@kingsteeIo) August 6, 2017

The court of public opinion has decided.