Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Usher’s Accuser Speaks Out For The First Time On Herpes Allegations

She met him at a concert.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 Cincinnati Music Festival

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty


The Usher legal drama continues as more people come forward saying the R&B singer put them at risk for genital herpes. One woman is suing him with the support of celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

In a press conference on Monday, Quantasia Sharpton, 21, says Usher picked her out of a crowd when she was celebrating her 19th birthday at his concert. They eventually met at her hotel room, where she says they had unprotected sex. According to Sharpton, Usher didn’t reveal he had herpes. Sharpton says she’s negative for the disease, despite Usher’s alleged positive status, but she still feels violated.

Lisa Bloom is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Quantasia and two other clients. You can watch Sharpton’s press conference below.


Bloom says she’s been contacted by other folks and may file additional lawsuits. However, it is not confirmed if Usher has herpes.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Usher’s Accuser Speaks Out For The First Time On Herpes Allegations

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos