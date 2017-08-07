NYPD To Boycott Dunkin’ Donuts After Workers Refuse To Serve Officers

Police union heads called for a boycott of the chain after a Brooklyn store allegedly refused to serve two cops last week.

The New York Police are calling for a boycott of Dunkin’ Donuts after officers were allegedly refused service last week, the New York Post reports:

The police boycott of Dunkin’ Donuts is apparently heating up, as a sergeant was spotted Sunday walking into the 73rd Precinct station house with trays full of what appeared to be generic, corner-market brew. “No D&D in the 7-3,” he proudly announced.

The brew-haha began last Sunday when a worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins at 1993 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant refused to scoop ice cream for two 73rd Precinct detectives — allegedly because they were cops.

Dunkin’ Donuts Brands issued a statement saying that the franchise owner had personally apologized for the incidnet, the report says.

A franchise owner recently came under fire after an unlicensed doctor, accused of killing a Harlem mom wanting butt injections, used a store as his waiting room, the New York Daily News reported.

SOURCE: New York PostNew York Daily News

