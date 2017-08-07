The Wake Up: ‘Trump News’ Makes Its Debut, Trump’s 17-Day Vacation, Marijuana Firm Buys California

After leaving her position as a CNN commentator, Kayleigh McEnany is now making a living reporting “real news” as a “Team Trump” reporter. McEnany made her Trump News debut from Trump Tower on Sunday, just one day after announcing her departure from the news network. The released video clip finds her reporting Friday’s employment report (“President Donald Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction!”) from Trump Tower, toting her report as “real news.” Yikes. According to CNN, “it is unclear if the effort is being funded by Trump’s re-election campaign or by the Republican National Committee” and “does not appear to be government-funded.” A source tells the outlet the career move was one of choice, and that she was not “dropped by CNN.” What. A. Nightmare.

Join @kayleighmcenany ​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub

She's reporting from Trump Tower, his name is advertised behind her & she states it's "real news." This is 100% propaganda of his making. https://t.co/eyyVs9pxRM

Damn. This look like when the post apocalyptic movie does a clip of state news to show you how theres no free press in the crazy movie world https://t.co/IgFzaAbYJr

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

All of this while Trump takes a 17-day “working” vacation, which began on Friday. So far, he’s taken 53 “leisure” days through August 2017 as compared to the 15 Barack Obama had taken through 2009. Not only that, but Trump had the nerve to condemn 44 for a vacation in Hawaii back in 2013.

In 2015, Trump stated:

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done, I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off. I’m going to be working for you I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Note: Of his 196 day in office, Trump’s taken 41 of them to himself. Lol. Let that sink in.

BIG NEWS

American Green Inc.—“a marijuana focused technology and growing firm based in Arizona” —just bought the small city of Nipton, California. Its plan? To transform it into the nation’s “”first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination,” according to CNN. They’ll start with “bottling cannabis-infused water” and producing edibles. Later, “a first-of-its-kind eco-tourism experience for conscious cannabis consumers” that includes mineral baths, lodging and marijuana retail outlets. Read more here.

American Green says it's the largest publicly traded cannabis company in the U.S. — and it just bought Nipton, Calif https://t.co/KbGwoJ4h5g — NPR (@NPR) August 5, 2017

