The Wake Up: ‘Trump News’ Makes Its Debut, Trump’s 17-Day Vacation, Marijuana Firm Buys California

BIG LIES
After leaving her position as a CNN commentator, Kayleigh McEnany is now making a living reporting “real news” as a “Team Trump” reporter. McEnany made her Trump News debut from Trump Tower on Sunday, just one day after announcing her departure from the news network. The released video clip finds her reporting Friday’s employment report (“President Donald Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction!”) from Trump Tower, toting her report as “real news.” Yikes. According to CNN, “it is unclear if the effort is being funded by Trump’s re-election campaign or by the Republican National Committee” and “does not appear to be government-funded.” A source tells the outlet the career move was one of choice, and that she was not “dropped by CNN.” What. A. Nightmare.