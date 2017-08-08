Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors

Sheree is single and looking for a grown man that's not currently in prison.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live With Any Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


Sheree Whitfield wants you to know that she is not, in fact, marrying an inmate.

Last week, gossip that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was boo’d up with a guy named Tyrone Gilliam wafted it’s way all over the Internet after shots of the two looking cozy during a prison visit popped up online.

There was something a wee bit suspect about the story. The pictures in question didn’t seem to originate from any of Sheree’s social media accounts, and she hadn’t made any direct comments about their relationship. The rumor was simply too juicy to be ignored–especially considering that most people were under the impression that Sheree was single!

Now, Sheree’s camp has spoken out, attempting to set the record straight about what’s really going on between Sheree and Tyrone.

“Sheree’ and Tyrone have always been close friends and continue to support each other,” Sheree’s rep told The YBF. “The rumors of being married are not true at all.”

To be clear, Sheree’s team acknowledges that Tyrone is a good friend of hers. “She’s not denying they’re friends and close, but married is a stretch,” the rep explained.

The shots that got everyone talking feature Tyrone getting all hugged up with Sheree, who is wearing a t-shit that reads “Wifey.” While this would fit in with reports of their secret marriage, the images were not taken as recently as the rumor mill would have everyone believe. According to Sheree’s people, they’re actually about a year old.

“The pics are from one of the only times she’d ever visited him, and it was August 2016,” her rep explained. “They’re old pics and not recent.”

If this is true, it would have complicated her storyline on RHOA lat season as it appeared Sheree and her ex-husband Bob Whitfield were trying to patch things up. As we all know now, that didn’t work out, so Sheree is still on the market. Now, her camp is letting it be known that she’s looking for some high-profile help in meeting her match.

“She’s single! Where are the GROWN MEN at? Get Steve Harvey on the line PLEASE!” Sheree’s rep.

No shade, we just can’t see Sheree locking it down with a man in lockup. That just doesn’t seem to be her vibe.

RELATED STORIES:

Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 6: Sheree Whitfield Talks ‘RHOA’ & Juicy Novel

‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sheree Gets Real About Her Former Abusive Relationship

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos