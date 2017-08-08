Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors

wants you to know that she is not, in fact, marrying an inmate.

Last week, gossip that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was boo’d up with a guy named Tyrone Gilliam wafted it’s way all over the Internet after shots of the two looking cozy during a prison visit popped up online.

There was something a wee bit suspect about the story. The pictures in question didn’t seem to originate from any of Sheree’s social media accounts, and she hadn’t made any direct comments about their relationship. The rumor was simply too juicy to be ignored–especially considering that most people were under the impression that Sheree was single!

Now, Sheree’s camp has spoken out, attempting to set the record straight about what’s really going on between Sheree and Tyrone.

“Sheree’ and Tyrone have always been close friends and continue to support each other,” Sheree’s rep told The YBF. “The rumors of being married are not true at all.”

To be clear, Sheree’s team acknowledges that Tyrone is a good friend of hers. “She’s not denying they’re friends and close, but married is a stretch,” the rep explained.

The shots that got everyone talking feature Tyrone getting all hugged up with Sheree, who is wearing a t-shit that reads “Wifey.” While this would fit in with reports of their secret marriage, the images were not taken as recently as the rumor mill would have everyone believe. According to Sheree’s people, they’re actually about a year old.

“The pics are from one of the only times she’d ever visited him, and it was August 2016,” her rep explained. “They’re old pics and not recent.”

If this is true, it would have complicated her storyline on RHOA lat season as it appeared Sheree and her ex-husband Bob Whitfield were trying to patch things up. As we all know now, that didn’t work out, so Sheree is still on the market. Now, her camp is letting it be known that she’s looking for some high-profile help in meeting her match.

“She’s single! Where are the GROWN MEN at? Get Steve Harvey on the line PLEASE!” Sheree’s rep.

No shade, we just can’t see Sheree locking it down with a man in lockup. That just doesn’t seem to be her vibe.

