SNOOP DOGG IMPOSTOR DISAPPOINTS KIDS … Promoter Sued By Charity

Impostor Snoop was all set to perform in Bulgaria to raise cash for kids in war zones — at least that’s what the charity org thought before sniffing out what it believes was a $360,000 scam.

Krasimir Dachev — a rep for Bulgarian nonprofit Peace for You Peace for Me — filed a lawsuit against Brandon Allen and his company, Rich America. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dachev says Rich America claimed it could deliver Snoop and Britney Spears

To be clear … the REAL Snoop had nothing to do with this.

Peace for You Peace for Me wants a big piece of Rich America — it’s suing for the lost $360k, plus more than $2.5 mil in other lost expenses.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: