Can Trump Change His Ways?

Political commentator Armstrong Williams explains that Trump has a, “spiritual void” because nothing can fulfill him. It’s for this reason that we continue to see Trump react to every thing via Twitter. At the age of 71, Trump is stuck in his ways.No matter how many changes come to the White House Trump will not change because,”Twitter is his network news”, according to Williams.

