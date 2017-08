Angela Bassett starring in a New Fox Series

Acting Goddess Angela Bassett is heading back to the small screen in a lead role of a new Fox series titled “911”. “911” will air 13-episode season in midseason, right now they are in preproduction. A premiere date hasn’t been set yet.

According to Eurweb

The Emmy-nominated veteran of their FX series “American Horror Story” has been tapped to star in the pair’s upcoming Fox series “911,” with “AHS” and “Feud” showrunner Tim Minear to serve in the same capacity for the pilot.

Click here for the Story

Also On 100.3: